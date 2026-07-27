Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

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Paul Bullard's avatar
Paul Bullard
Jul 27

How do you grasp “the gone”?

How does sloping hold weight?

Love the tensions this poem creates.

(And also that you included “waxing gibbous” which is fun to say.)

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Amking's avatar
Amking
Jul 28

I love your photos, almost as much as the poetry.

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