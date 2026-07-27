A backroad tanka
for last night’s moon
Between deep cornfields grasping in tandem the gone sun, and power-lines sloping to hold the weight of twilight—waxing gibbous moon.
Between deep cornfields grasping in tandem the gone sun, and power-lines sloping to hold the weight of twilight—waxing gibbous moon.
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How do you grasp “the gone”?
How does sloping hold weight?
Love the tensions this poem creates.
(And also that you included “waxing gibbous” which is fun to say.)
I love your photos, almost as much as the poetry.