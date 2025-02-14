Share this postDispatches From the BasementA poem for last night’s full moonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreA poem for last night’s full moonJoseph MasseyFeb 14, 202576Share this postDispatches From the BasementA poem for last night’s full moonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore95ShareText within this block will maintain its original spacing when publishedIn the backyard, bare trees ensnare the Hunger Moon— I shift my sight. How the small blue light makes a point and bores a hole through the cold. 76Share this postDispatches From the BasementA poem for last night’s full moonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore95Share
“trees ensnare the hunger moon” - beautiful!
hunger moon
my smartphone capture
does no justice