A poem for the freezing cold
"Polar Low"
With another polar vortex on the way for those of us located in the Northeast of the United States, I thought I’d share an older poem of mine, “Polar Low.” I enjoy writing about winter, the cold, the snow, and ice—you may have noticed!
Stay warm, friends.
—JM
Polar Low
Half-sheathed in ice
a yellow double-wide trailer
mirrors the inarticulate morning.
The amnesiac sun.
And nothing else
to contrast these variations of white
and thicket
choked by thicket
in thin piles that dim the perimeter.
Every other noun
frozen over.
So relatable living in Detroit. Thanks for penning this one.
Simple, clear, and remarkably detailed.