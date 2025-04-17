Dear readers,

The past few days have been a whirlwind after launching my book on The Megyn Kelly Show. The messages of support are still flooding in—hundreds of them. I've gained over 1K new followers on X. My book is still in the top 50 of all books sold on Amazon (out of over 20 million).

I'm doing another podcast tonight (with

) and tomorrow I'm speaking with a journalist from a high-profile publication.

Without a life grounded in prayer and meditation, I guarantee you, my head would've exploded by now.

I owe so much to the few close friends in my life—including Jarvis, my cat—who help tether me to reality.

Since Tuesday, well over 2K copies of America Is the Poem have sold, and the number keeps climbing. That's a staggering amount of poetry books to sell in a short period of time. Had I gone with a traditional publisher, I'd be lucky to get a 10% royalty on each copy sold. Since I published it myself, I take most of the royalties.

I'm determined to keep the momentum going without annoying the hell out of my followers!

Things are looking up and up and up.

Thanks be to God.

If you don’t have a copy yet, here’s your chance.

With gratitude,

Joseph