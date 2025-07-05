Throughout the summer, I will add to this “small book,” and share it with you as I go along.

I’ve been in a groove of writing poems within syllabic forms (each line has a specific number of syllables). Some are non-traditional haiku, some are lunes (shorter than a haiku), and some are tanka.

Something about the heat of the season lends itself to this kind of compression.

Thanks, as ever, for reading.

—JM