You’ve seen some of these poems as they were written, but I’ve sequenced them together. It seems appropriate to send them all out as one piece now, as August is almost over, and fall is already signaling through the seams.
Looking forward to cool weather, hats and sweaters—
JM
A Small Summer Book in memoriam Fanny Howe Even shadows melt in this heat, and cast black ink down the concrete stairs. * Blue chicory sprawls along a hill, verging on purple. Further up, an old stone church looms, and bends deep into its own shadow. * Poetry is all that remains between us—here in a single breath. * A mandala of weeds whisks the blunt summer light in a cracked concrete field, where I rest my vision and wait for panic to pass. * Shapely with the scent of lilacs— the slow summer wind. * No poet is gone for long—the poems breathe them back as we breathe through the poems. Voice now outside of time: neither yours nor mine. * A flower reaches through the heat, attached and un- attached to its stem. * In the window clouds convulse, blue to gray to black. Rain strafes haze drifting in from leftover forests primordial. Sidewalks steam. * In an alley, Queen Anne’s lace leans into its shadow. Into its shadow, Queen Anne’s lace unraveling light. July-August, 2025
I love them all together like this. There were one or two that I hadn't yet seen, so I read it all as if it were new to me. Very nice! Joseph, I thought of you today as I was driving...here in the Poconos I'm starting to see some leaves already starting to turn!! I think I'll forever be linking you to the fall months, now.
Gorgeous!