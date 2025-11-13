Altar and Offering
a poem for the cold
i.
Through November’s
arterial horizon
traffic flickers.
Mountain bare
but for a bent cloud
clipping the ridge.
What would it mean
to see clearly—
to know
nothing’s there
other than what is.
ii.
A clearing
between scrub
and birches peeling
(white sheets flagging)
where sunset sparks.
And those hollow tones:
geese gathered at the river’s
gravel bank.
They’re not singing;
they’re sounding out
a sequence of notes
describing the color
and shape of the cold.
iii.
The poem begins without a word
while I walk through sideways snow.
Snow barbed by a gone season.
There’s joy in the unsaid and how it accumulates.
This god-vacant pain, the run-on days, disrupted.
iv.
The day before
the longest night
of the year,
December sun
snags runoff
from last week’s
snowfall—
a silver cord binding
my eyes to asphalt,
traffic, dead leaf
floating in the flash.
Overnight rain
rearranged
the mountain:
white to red,
faint red
pulse
under russet.
Blinded again,
I’m rooted
to a world
without me.
Wordless prayer
—this vacancy
where the new life begins.
v.
Streetlight
suspends hail
in a sepia orb.
The fricative hiss
as stripped trees
sift it. I hear it
as language
refusing
to become speech.
A circular breath
extinguishing
the familiar.
vi.
Open the blinds
to snowlight—
that bright, particular pain.
There, in the shock,
locate the real
before it sinks
into synesthesia.
This is how winter
makes itself useful:
it tricks the body
to trick
the mind still.
vii.
Up late listening
to rain run ice
into mud.
Does the room
contain sound
or does sound
contain the room?
Walls dissolve
in the dark—
a locked door opens.
viii.
I covet the cold,
how it punctures
memory
and dislodges
the rot. When
wind
is enough—
harsh enough—
to smother thought.
ix.
Clouded
by snow fog
a snowed-over
mountain—mind
makes it
visible.
x.
After the snow squall
sun mutes
what snow remains
in my vision, and the figure
on the other side of the crosswalk
too bright to say
walking toward
or away from me.
xi.
A few days lost
to a false spring.
Black slush caged
by bolts of light.
My mind, jolted,
turned jagged;
but last night
the cold returned
and when I woke
morning was a window
in the shape of a field
draped in frozen fog.
xii.
A vulture circles
a shotgun’s echo, carving
into cloudless sky
the shape of the field below.
The air alone
both altar and offering.
This poem originally appeared in the anthology An Outcast Age, and in my book Decades: Selected Poems.
The language here is as crisp and honed as the cold air.
But for the snow and fog and clouds and ice…
Does the space we cannot touch have shape? You’ve made me think so. To think of air as an altar whether it’s for some kind of vulture or a circling thought makes me wonder if winter is the cathedral.
The jagged and the jolted lines and the hiss of trees sifting the sepia light are wonderful images.
I like the sensory tension between all in motion and all that’s “still.” There’s nature and man,
Landscape and cityscape, windows and sky -
The idea of hearing color or seeing sound is provocative.