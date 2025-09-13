Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

In Memoriam for Charlie Kirk Under a technicolor Utah sky, in the clear September air, in the commons made uncommon, a man spoke through riptides of Babylonian confusion, and he spoke with the light of the Word of Life, and that light dispelled the darkness that cannot comprehend its truth. In the clear air, the bright and open air, a man spoke— and as the sky cracked to silence him how many mouths gasped at once, a terrible hush like a rogue wave crashing. But he was not silenced. The assassin slithered into ruin. But he was not silenced. His words extend now into time, in concentric circles, further than before—and further still. Martyr for truth, and in truth, alive. America, may the Holy Spirit inflame and guide our tongues, and let everything that breathes praise the Lord. Let everything that breathes praise the Lord. Let everything that breathes praise the Lord.