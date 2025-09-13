Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Evans's avatar
Keith Evans
2d

This poem is perfect, beautiful. Amen! Thank you Joseph.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Camden Specht's avatar
Camden Specht
2d

“Martyr for truth” is the first thing I thought when I saw he had died. Love the last lines of this poem. Soli Deo Gloria, Amen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture