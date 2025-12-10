Lingering shades
of anemic
orange
cling
to the wooded horizon
rendered into tendons
and vying
with powerlines
to divide the fog.
*
Not alone
in the company of snow—
I take dictation.
*
The snow beneath
the tree’s shadow
branches into silence.
*
Above the altar,
beside the crucifix, light
molded by the frame
of a window—this shadow—
becomes another icon.
*
Faint December sun
smudged between wire-thin branches.
Behind me, the creek—
and the sound of the water
as it clenches into ice.
Gorgeous stenography.
You are so very good at what you do and generous to share. Thank you Joseph.