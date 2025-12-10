Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Lingering shades of anemic orange cling to the wooded horizon rendered into tendons and vying with powerlines to divide the fog. * Not alone in the company of snow— I take dictation. * The snow beneath the tree’s shadow branches into silence. * Above the altar, beside the crucifix, light molded by the frame of a window—this shadow— becomes another icon. * Faint December sun smudged between wire-thin branches. Behind me, the creek— and the sound of the water as it clenches into ice.