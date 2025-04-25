April So Far
Ghost tones of pigeons gurgle
from a red barn gone to rot.
Caved-in beams sift the sun
into spirals of dust.
Spring is a spell of vertigo.
This rush of things
waking up all at once.
Forsythias flail, aflame
in their yellow mania,
in an alley that was empty,
iced-over, weeks ago.
Winter was long. How far
will the senses reach
to shed winter’s sleep?
Stand still and listen
to the gasp the ground makes.
Discussion about this post
No posts
I’ve always tried to read at least some poetry every night. But lately I’ve been reading sizable chunks of it every evening & morning both, and THEN I find myself trying to take at least one decent photo every day. I totally blame Joseph 💯
A beautiful ode to spring. My favorite season.