April So Far Ghost tones of pigeons gurgle from a red barn gone to rot. Caved-in beams sift the sun into spirals of dust. Spring is a spell of vertigo. This rush of things waking up all at once. Forsythias flail, aflame in their yellow mania, in an alley that was empty, iced-over, weeks ago. Winter was long. How far will the senses reach to shed winter’s sleep? Stand still and listen to the gasp the ground makes.