Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Williams's avatar
Charles Williams
2d

I’ve always tried to read at least some poetry every night. But lately I’ve been reading sizable chunks of it every evening & morning both, and THEN I find myself trying to take at least one decent photo every day. I totally blame Joseph 💯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paula S.'s avatar
Paula S.
2d

A beautiful ode to spring. My favorite season.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture