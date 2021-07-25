I originally posted this poem on Medium in the spring of 2019, but I recently revised it. This is the finished version.

Thank you, as ever, for reading.

Share

Poem Against Cancellation

Vow to see

what isn’t

immediately

seen, what

takes time

to sift

into view;

takes time

and keeps time

as the gift

of a space

in which

to perceive

the inverse

of surface,

and to know

the world

is many—

many worlds

within.

No voice

is single—

a tapestry

of history

and pitch—

and to hear it

is to receive it

without

surrendering

to an impulse

to destroy it.

Say the un-

kempt shrub

is full of bees

and bees

weave sun

through a new

season. Say

there’s no account-

ing for the world

and how it

defies

a frame. Say

within the one—

within you—

infinities

flourish.