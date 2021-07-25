I originally posted this poem on Medium in the spring of 2019, but I recently revised it. This is the finished version.
Thank you, as ever, for reading.
Poem Against Cancellation
Vow to see
what isn’t
immediately
seen, what
takes time
to sift
into view;
takes time
and keeps time
as the gift
of a space
in which
to perceive
the inverse
of surface,
and to know
the world
is many—
many worlds
within.
No voice
is single—
a tapestry
of history
and pitch—
and to hear it
is to receive it
without
surrendering
to an impulse
to destroy it.
Say the un-
kempt shrub
is full of bees
and bees
weave sun
through a new
season. Say
there’s no account-
ing for the world
and how it
defies
a frame. Say
within the one—
within you—
infinities
flourish.
Another wonderful poem!
Thanks. Another Dispatch to adopt.