Eclipse Season These days, I gaze at the transom as summer withdraws and color thrums the farthest edge. * A negotiation between oblivion and song. This life lashed to light a window cuts into time. * Agony when the inner-aperture spasms and the poem murmurs, half-heard, beneath the blur. * In the canal, crickets loop a dark song— a barge to float the mind on.