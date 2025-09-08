Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

Jordan Elings
3d

A dark song being used as a barge for the mind, that's very deep and intriguing. I like it!

1 reply
Lee Arnold
3d

Evocative, with stillness.

I have no idea if "thrums" is a real verb. I've never heard it before. If you've made it up, it's brilliant. If not, you've heroically rescued it from oblivion.

But if you have coined this, it would pay more people to do this. Where conventional language isn't up to the task or in some way just doesn't grasp the moment that a poem has as its aim, a new vocabulary needs to enter the scene, and poetry is perfect for that.

Your poetry is nailing it all - imagery, mood, reflection. There's greatness emerging here!

5 more comments...

