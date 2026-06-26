Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

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Darby Hudson's avatar
Darby Hudson
7d

Lilacs to manure. Coiled scent. Headless. Blue streak. Ah! Thank you Joseph. Tugged my brain-heart back in the right direction

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Erichka's avatar
Erichka
7d

Beautiful! Really loved this one

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