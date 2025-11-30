Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

First Sunday of Advent Inexplicably, the scent of jasmine threads the night air. Cold air. Closer now to winter than the depths of fall. Nothing’s in bloom but a dumpster overflowing, and a few chimneys— it must be the woodsmoke that thins into imagined jasmine. Walking home, streetlights dim, I see as far as I can think. And here the season begins, in the dark, waiting for the Word to emerge like the amber glow in a window at the end of the road.