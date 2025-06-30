For a Last Page
1
Through June’s
green-veined
fog-scape,
draped
in the seething
of locusts,
I stumble.
Above, dark leaves
appear to breathe
and branches
become a body
fleshed out,
flushed with summer.
2
The last light of the day
overtakes a bell tower
crouched atop a rotting church.
Sun, dropping now,
gashes gray pines
hinged to the horizon.
I hear the bell in the absence of a bell
sounding out the shape
of a shadow
blooming across the lawn.
Discussion about this post
“I hear the bell in the absence of a bell” ~ such an exquisite, emotional, moving, bittersweet and resonant line. To me, it is reminiscent of the phrase “mystic chords of memory”.
Yearning wrapped in beauty.
Kudos!
“I hear the bell in the absence of a bell,” is such a powerful and beautiful line!