For a Last Page 1 Through June’s green-veined fog-scape, draped in the seething of locusts, I stumble. Above, dark leaves appear to breathe and branches become a body fleshed out, flushed with summer. 2 The last light of the day overtakes a bell tower crouched atop a rotting church. Sun, dropping now, gashes gray pines hinged to the horizon. I hear the bell in the absence of a bell sounding out the shape of a shadow blooming across the lawn.