October 30 To take in what’s left of October, the colors that trail behind and within me, as I walk beneath the flares sent up with a vividness the senses stumble to apprehend. The red-singed yellows—I hear them more than see them—and somehow the sound lodges in my throat. How does sound come from color and pass through the body, making the flesh transparent to passing weather. Only in October, this negotiation between apparent loss and accumulation— gathering silence to prepare a place for the looming silence to bear down its cold.