Dear friends and readers,
Below you’ll find a sequence of poems, some published, some unpublished, that I plucked from the vault to make an entirely new poem to mark the first day of fall. Yes, today is the autumnal equinox, and the best season of the year—in my simple opinion—begins.
I also wanted to let you know that I am offering poetry coaching throughout the fall.
I hope you’ve all had a terrific summer, despite all the darkness in the world. God is good, and we can count on that.
Now to the poetry.
A Garland for the First Day of Autumn
The dark, darker now—
turn inward
and autumn opens.
*
To know the season
the depth of its cut
by touch—
a tone
unfolding
an echo.
*
Elision, the early dark
after summer’s
serrated glare
made seeing
sting.
*
Red leaves edge
a creek running
under a footbridge.
I haven’t moved this afternoon
reading a guardrail
scarred with hieroglyphs.
*
Things and the names of things
sinking into sepia,
cold shadow
stitched to cracked asphalt.
*
I don’t notice
until I’m surrounded,
my senses seized
by the season.
Leaf-tides
sidewind
concrete;
color clots
sewer grates.
*
Faint cricket chant
closer now
as the room fills
with darkness.
And the walls fall
in darkness.
And the door,
closed, appears
to open in darkness.
Bookcase submerged
in darkness.
Spines afloat
in darkness.
Above the bed
a crucifix glints,
splintering the darkness.
*
Flash of dark orange
rowing against wind:
monarch butterfly
rising from a whorl
of dead, dying flowers
*
An inner-silence
blots out nostalgia.
What was left
unspent
in autumn
withers
under ice.
Now the new life;
the holy order
of dawn breaking.
This was truly truly gorgeous:
"Now the new life;
the holy order
of dawn breaking."
Am disarmed and enchanted. Thank you.