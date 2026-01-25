Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Moonlight turns the new snow blue. A lawn hovering in darkness— radiant with absence. * No difference now between the field and river that runs beside it. Both under new snow, the seams recede; my vision, weightless. * The day undone in gauze of rain on the brink of snow. * Silos like totems in the snow and the stubble of a dormant crop.