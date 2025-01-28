Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Endymion sleeps, a bluebell beneath a blue moon / Grace perfects nature shadows branch across whitewashed brick / Grail moon filling in her lips were the drawn bow, the string / The moon is: a lyre plucked above funereal yews a protestant bell change rung to complete abstraction a scruple-spoonful of water for the rich man’s tongue / Leafless the branches are fractures in the brittle sky Drop down ye heavens our votives glow Gaudete rose.