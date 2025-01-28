Endymion sleeps,
a bluebell
beneath a blue moon
/
Grace perfects nature
shadows branch
across whitewashed brick
/
Grail moon filling in
her lips were
the drawn bow, the string
/
The moon is: a lyre
plucked above
funereal yews
a protestant bell
change rung to
complete abstraction
a scruple-spoonful
of water
for the rich man’s tongue
/
Leafless the branches
are fractures
in the brittle sky
Drop down ye heavens
our votives
glow Gaudete rose.
Dan Rattelle is the author of Painting Over the Growth Chart (Wiseblood, 2024). He lives in the Berkshire foothills of Massachusetts.
Just lovely!