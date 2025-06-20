Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Limekiln beach As though old behemoths had wandered out, been stranded in the tide and petrified, the hummocks of huge rocks slue toward an unseen shore. Around their knees the waves' insistent prose diminishes and grows to sound's repletion; and a white seabird floats above the sea-froth's whiteness – over the lull and shatter of its pulse the seagull makes a cross. A slant sun keeps precarious balance on the slipping margins of each wave's cohesion. They are all so much older than I am. I have been led like Abraham out of my little kinships, to the endless recesses of water – counting light's shifting, geometric bones, collecting thoughts from shells and graven stones.