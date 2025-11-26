Happy Thanksgiving!
and a poem
Dear friends and readers,
I am thankful for you! I am a lucky poet to have a readership at all, and this space has brought quite a few people to my work.
The poem below seems appropriate for the holiday, especially for those who struggle with the emotional pressure cooker of the season.
—JM
P.S. If you’d like a signed copy of my book America is the Poem (makes for a great gift! I am an awkward salesman!), feel free to send me a message. I have a few left.
The Last Poem It is enough to be nothing, porous to what appears. It is enough to sit on a bench and watch a contrail dissolve into dust, to make a day of it. It is enough to look in order to see, and to know there’s a difference. It is enough to walk myself awake in sub-zero wind, snow-blind and heartbroken. It is enough to forget. It is enough to borrow from the dead a voice to sing through, to survive the season. It is enough, the poems cramped in the margins of a water-stained notebook— leave them there to be revised by time. It is enough— alone at the end of the year engulfed by a presence I am not compelled to name. (from Decades: Selected Poems)
As always, beautiful and touching. Where would the world be without poets? I reckon it would be truly empty, cold...and soulless. Thank you, Joseph, for enriching our lives; we are grateful to God for the gift of you. Happy Thanksgiving.
Soothing and powerful all at once. This poet thanks you. 🙏