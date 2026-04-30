Friends, I am happy to let you know that I am officially releasing my new book today.

It is now available for purchase.

I’m also appearing on The Megyn Kelly Show to discuss the book.

“The interview will air on SiriusXM The Megyn Kelly Channel 111 at noon ET and then will air in a podcast episode and YouTube show with clips at around 5pm ET the same day.”

About Invisible Current:

Joseph Massey’s Invisible Current carries the reader through the seasons—a full year—in rural Upstate New York.

In poems of spare precision and vivid detail Joseph Massey attends to the sacred in ordinary things: the manic clatter of birds at dawn, the gasp of the thawing ground, the haze of distant wildfires, roadside roses climbing a rusted sign, and the quiet convergence of prayer and landscape.

Rooted in walks along rivers, canals, and alleys, these lyrics crystallize the awareness that poetry and life are inseparable.

The poems in Invisible Current serve as an antidote to mass simulation by anchoring us in the breath of the present moment and restoring dignity to language and the human spirit.

Thank you, friends, for your support!

Yours, in poetry and faith,

Joseph