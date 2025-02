Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Late February Is this the perfect prayer? Startled by the sight of a cardinal in the snow—Lord, your bright world— words cannot contain my praise. * The scent of woodsmoke and snow hissing as it falls over the old snow. * In the backyard, bare trees ensnare the Hunger Moon— I shift my sight. How the small blue light makes a point and bores a hole through the cold.