March
Around the edges
the gleam
deepens,
you’ll see it—
the sting of it—
if you look
long enough.
A new season bends
and bleeds
through
what was wild.
We’re surrounded
by an exhaustion
of green
gouged out
by gray,
and a pothole
full of melted ice
reassembling the sky.
Incredible imagary Joseph! This poem has made my day!
A good poem always makes you see the world differently, but a great poem is an ikon of deep reality and allows you to carry with you that newness of creation even in a single line or phrase that takes your breath away when you read it. "reassembling the sky" from the melting ice in a pothole does that for me. This is a precious poem! A true psalm. In the straining of life back out of the ice and greyness I hear Christ saying "my father is working till now and I AM working also" (Jn 5:17). Thank you!
"an exhaustion of green gouged out by gray". Being from the Pacific Northwest, this line struck a nerve. I know well of green and gray. Lovely poem.