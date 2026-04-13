Margin Song
"In the bardo between seasons..."
Margin Song
In the bardo between seasons—
I’m undone
in sudden April snow.
This thin static hinged
to an ashen sun,
unwinding
where the sky was. I look up
and the flurry falls through me.
Margin Song
In the bardo between seasons—
I’m undone
in sudden April snow.
This thin static hinged
to an ashen sun,
unwinding
where the sky was. I look up
and the flurry falls through me.
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Is it the Tibetan Buddhist word (bardo) that you are using?
So simple, yet so beautiful.