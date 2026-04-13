Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

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BrianSweeney's avatar
BrianSweeney
3d

Is it the Tibetan Buddhist word (bardo) that you are using?

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1 reply by Joseph Massey
Stephanie M. Vargo's avatar
Stephanie M. Vargo
3d

So simple, yet so beautiful.

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