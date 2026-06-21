Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

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Bonnie J. Toomey's avatar
Bonnie J. Toomey
Jun 21

A pensive welcome to Summer. I love the way you contrast nature and the unnatural: the moonlight pooling on linoleum is vivid and I learned a new word, too. Petrichor. So that’s what that scent is! Beautiful.

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1 reply by Joseph Massey
omao's avatar
omao
3d

I loved the quiet uncertainty of whether you were moving through the room, or the room through you.

Perhaps

stillness

is moving too.

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