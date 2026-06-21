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On the Solstice Lightning stilts the gloam, lingers behind the eyes. A negotiation between stasis and abrasion, petrichor and car exhaust, lends the weather its broken music. At dusk, I move through the room or the room moves through me. Night falls into insect static. Air too thick to think. And the moon in a pool on old linoleum.