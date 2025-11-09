"Prescription"
a poem without negative side-effects
Prescription
To think through
each word’s
particular weather.
To stand
just far enough
outside of the page.
A field drapes
the eye
in limitless revision.
How shadows
that fill the gap
between two stones
imply the sky’s weight.
For the curious: “Prescription” also appears in my book Decades: Selected Poems, and in the anthology The Poem Is You: 60 Contemporary American Poems and How to Read Them (Harvard University Press, 2016).
I'll take two of these and call you in the morning.
Love it!