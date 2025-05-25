Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Satori in Easthampton The sun crests over Family Dollar. I narrow my sight to see spring’s debris drift across the parking lot. Dandelion seed heads sheathe wind. The shape of the wind; the grain of the light. Today there’s joy in the blur. To seize time by saying what surrounds me, when words instantly slip from the surfaces they feign to reflect. As if language were an anchor and not a kind of scar tissue. Today there’s joy in the voice that falters to locate me here.