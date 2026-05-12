Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

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Sherman Alexie's avatar
Sherman Alexie
May 12

KILLER LAST LINE!

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Sue Cauhape's avatar
Sue Cauhape
May 12

Your poem and the gravestones whose stories it tells reveal the meagerness of these lives. From what I understand, they lived in small communities amongst themselves, worked hard making simple furniture for which they are famous, and were not allowed to have sex ... not even to procreate. Their religion literally died out because there was no growth from within. That front stone looks like it is protesting in anger.

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