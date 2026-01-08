Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The Reprieve A week that freezes, thaws, and freezes again. The skyline scales and cracks. Morning’s frayed gray plumes pull through the wreck and the wreck in mind. To be reminded there’s grace in ordinary weather, in the reprieve from neon and clouds low enough to cloud thought. Grace in daylight, the drowse and sway; and how, when it’s this thin, things barely cling to their names. Grace to be nameless, a form among forms, drifting in January glare. Grace, too, when windows reflect and distort, at night, the shape of a room.