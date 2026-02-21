"The Second Day of Lent"
a new poem in Spectra Poets
Dear friends and readers,
Yesterday, a new poem of mine, “The Second Day of Lent,” appeared in the terrific poetry journal Spectra Poets.
If you haven’t seen it yet, please check it out.
Some news: I’m busy preparing a new book of poems for publication. I’m aiming to release the book in April. I’ll be sure to keep you posted!
Thank you, as ever, for reading.
—Joseph
Just read it, Joseph. Beautiful in its simplicity. You’ve captured that still moment so eloquently🙌🙏
Lovely