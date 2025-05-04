Friends, I wanted to let you know that an essay I wrote forabout my late mentor, Cid Corman, was posted this morning. Perhaps you’d enjoy reading it!
Here’s a link.
More poems later this week!
—JM
Friends, I wanted to let you know that an essay I wrote forabout my late mentor, Cid Corman, was posted this morning. Perhaps you’d enjoy reading it!
Here’s a link.
More poems later this week!
—JM
No posts
"Poetry was also an act of rebellion and a source of dignity." This always cuts through when you write. Thanks JM.