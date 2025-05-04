Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Leong's avatar
Mark Leong
1d

"Poetry was also an act of rebellion and a source of dignity." This always cuts through when you write. Thanks JM.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture