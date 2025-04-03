Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

This Far In Winter left a dent in me filling up and spilling over with manic bird clatter. Cold April morning: light lances through bedroom curtains and casts an arrowhead bright across the dark wood floor. Gray, abbreviated days accumulated, and left a dent in me, a hollow space for morning’s discord to echo and loop. How the heart chafes against it: the vacillations of spring— from false to freezing. There’s ice in the forecast tonight, but something of the morning remains— mind and heart and body cling to what I won’t mistake for song. The manic clatter of waking creatures. And the river’s last slab of ice cracking and snapping off into the drift.