Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie J. Toomey's avatar
Bonnie J. Toomey
4h

The rhyme and motion of words and the conservation of words and imagery is powerful. It’s how I feel when the summer people go home and you can hear yourself once again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nora O’Dowd's avatar
Nora O’Dowd
5h

“Sound that spoke me awake” Lovely!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture