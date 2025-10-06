To begin againan October poemJoseph MasseyOct 06, 20254428ShareText within this block will maintain its original spacing when publishedTo begin again in October’s umber and orange hum—to speak. There was a wall all summer that tied my tongue to the traffic’s shadow. This morning cold air clapped my mouth into a sound that spoke me awake. 4428Share
The rhyme and motion of words and the conservation of words and imagery is powerful. It’s how I feel when the summer people go home and you can hear yourself once again.
“Sound that spoke me awake” Lovely!