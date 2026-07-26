two poems
"Enclosures" and "Night Walk, Lower East Side"
Enclosures
Idiot music
seeps from a third-floor window—
ripped screen flapping like
a flag rotting in a field
of faded yellow stucco.
*
To sit in a room
as June sun withdraws across
the ceiling and walls;
and to stay in the poem
even as each word recedes.
*
At night, the sound of
water running in the creek
behind the grotto
where Our Lady’s blue gaze cuts
through moth-entangled spotlight.
Night Walk, Lower East Side
A blue neon cross
flickers in the window
of a Lutheran church
on a graffitied corner
in Chinatown.
That’s the anchor—
I hold it in mind.
Not for holiness,
but for symmetry.
A compass
to guide me
through the city’s
surging frequencies.
Darkness flowering
out of an alley;
traffic glint
on barbed wire.
Both of these poems previously appeared in Spectra. If you’re not subscribed to Spectra, please consider doing so, and their print issues are works of art unto themselves. Highly recommended!
Such juxtapositions draw vivid sights and keen sounds. Even a ripped screen becomes poetry.
Oh! I loved "to stay in the poem" and darkness flowering. Great images in both poems. Thank you!