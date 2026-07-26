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Enclosures Idiot music seeps from a third-floor window— ripped screen flapping like a flag rotting in a field of faded yellow stucco. * To sit in a room as June sun withdraws across the ceiling and walls; and to stay in the poem even as each word recedes. * At night, the sound of water running in the creek behind the grotto where Our Lady’s blue gaze cuts through moth-entangled spotlight.