Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

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Bonnie J. Toomey's avatar
Bonnie J. Toomey
Jul 26

Such juxtapositions draw vivid sights and keen sounds. Even a ripped screen becomes poetry.

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JenniferSpringsteen's avatar
JenniferSpringsteen
Jul 26

Oh! I loved "to stay in the poem" and darkness flowering. Great images in both poems. Thank you!

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