Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

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Bob Mooney's avatar
Bob Mooney
17h

Not quite my own back yard, but this poem helps me appreciate my own back yard. Thank you.

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Michael Goodwin Hilton's avatar
Michael Goodwin Hilton
18h

Gorgeous. Thank you!

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