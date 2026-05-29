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Unsigned Late May, when heavy green begins to lean in— green churning a deeper green— and bees, fevered, needle haze pulled tight like a sheet of clear plastic across the field. When it dissipates I see the seams— the dandelions that dot the sloped sides of the canal; the ragged lilacs my vision blurs; the graffiti fading beneath the bridge. What would it mean to have no need to speak it— to leave no mark that signs a thing seen. Late May, the heavy green leaning in to spill over.