Unsigned
Late May,
when heavy green
begins to lean in—
green churning
a deeper green—
and bees, fevered,
needle haze
pulled tight
like a sheet
of clear plastic
across the field.
When it dissipates
I see the seams—
the dandelions
that dot
the sloped sides
of the canal;
the ragged lilacs
my vision blurs;
the graffiti fading
beneath the bridge.
What would it mean
to have no need
to speak it—
to leave no mark
that signs a thing seen.
Late May,
the heavy green
leaning in
to spill over.
Not quite my own back yard, but this poem helps me appreciate my own back yard. Thank you.
Gorgeous. Thank you!