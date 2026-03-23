Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

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MaryAnne Bernardo's avatar
MaryAnne Bernardo
12h

Beautifully crafted

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Paula's avatar
Paula
11h

Spring is my favorite season and this captures the anticipation beautifully. “Pale, carbonated light” stands out and that last line is SO GOOD.

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