Share this postDispatches From the Basement“Wild roadside roses…”Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore“Wild roadside roses…”a tanka Joseph MasseyJun 13, 202522Share this postDispatches From the Basement“Wild roadside roses…”Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore23ShareText within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Wild roadside roses red as Your wounds that appear in silent prayer— climb a cracked white trellis propped against a rusted street sign. 22Share this postDispatches From the Basement“Wild roadside roses…”Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore23Share
Love it. Imagery is beautiful
Oh my, this resonates.