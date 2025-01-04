Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Wreath (for the New Year) Burrow beneath each syllable the poem unfolds not for warmth or consolation but meaning cleaved from seamless dark. * Sanctuary lamp flame flails red— wordlessly breathing. * The day after Christmas— sunrise through the prism of an icicle. * As if afloat in the new snow— an old stone grotto. Our Lady’s face gazes beyond the glare, draws the silence to mind. * An inhalation and exhalation of light— the cloud-shuffled sun. * Winter’s brittle vacancies; wind seething pines.