Wreath
(for the New Year)
Burrow beneath each
syllable
the poem unfolds
not for warmth
or consolation
but meaning
cleaved from seamless dark.
*
Sanctuary lamp
flame flails red—
wordlessly breathing.
*
The day after Christmas—
sunrise through the prism
of an icicle.
*
As if afloat in
the new snow—
an old stone grotto.
Our Lady’s
face gazes beyond
the glare, draws
the silence to mind.
*
An inhalation
and exhalation of light—
the cloud-shuffled sun.
*
Winter’s brittle
vacancies; wind
seething
pines.
These are lovely, Joseph. You do winter like nobody's business.
Exquisite.