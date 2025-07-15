A mandala of weeds whisks the blunt summer light in a cracked concrete field, where I rest my vision and wait for panic to pass. * (in memoriam Fanny Howe) No poet is gone for long—the poems breathe them back as we breathe through the poems. Voice now outside of time: neither yours nor mine. * In the window clouds convulse, blue to gray to black. Rain strafes haze drifting in from leftover forests primordial. Sidewalks steam.
Gorgeous!!!😊
"...forests primordial..." brought back memories. Made me think of my high school English teacher, introducing my class to Evangeline (and the forest primeval). These are beautiful, Joseph. I especially like that last one.