A mandala of weeds whisks the blunt summer light in a cracked concrete field, where I rest my vision and wait for panic to pass. *

No poet is gone for long—the poems breathe them back as we breathe through the poems. Voice now outside of time: neither yours nor mine. * In the window clouds convulse, blue to gray to black. Rain strafes haze drifting in from leftover forests primordial. Sidewalks steam.