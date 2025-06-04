Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Backroad Scroll Frog-croak metronome drones from the yard’s edge: green deepening green; deepening black. What calls culls a sense of distance— the unseen seen through sound. * After two days of rain spring’s sacrificial flower rusts the fields yellow. Yellow en- trenched in green deep- ening green under low cloud shade. * Constant bird clamor gives the hours depth and texture— an illegible net of noise made legible once the mind withdraws to let only light in. * In a cardinal’s wake a red streak gashed clear through gauzy haze. * To let only light in— to allow the mind to withdraw. Rain falls from sun, sky bright beyond description. * Hay bales tied tight in a field spaced evenly apart like phrases toward an unfinished sentence. * Night birds trill as if to trace an illegible net through the dark, to contain what contains it— to defy it. * Spring’s yellow sacrificial flower surrounds scrap metal stacked beside a weather-bleached shed. * Off-white, off-yellow— both—tulip poplar flowers cloud sky pale with heat. * Japanese rose shrub spilled up and over the back of the shed levitates—countless flowers webbed— a singular white blur— under the Blue Flower Moon’s gray glister. * From this angle low clouds lean into scrub, dense at the back end of the yard. Wander toward the center where a space in weeds and branches frames a white farmhouse, white fence, silver silo propping up half-sunk sun. May 8-20, 2019 Dover, Delaware