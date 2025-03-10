This false spring, this un- raveling sorrow, O God, and these sparrows in a mangled shrub, how they form a body—head gone in song.

After a false spring when the sun returns to dust and the clouds are dust, the geese—pulled into a point— puncture dull and blinding gray.

Gone white overnight, the mountain presses into hovering gray sky. Geese in the shape of a snapped arrow—chant echoing chant.

As the ashen snow melts, gutters become dream-blurred mirrors reflecting wire-thin branches scrawled across traffic and a dying sun.

A voice in the night the sound of snow falling through snow a voice thin with prayer and winter and a memory of light perforated by spring the sound of snow whirling around streetlights an imagined sound honed by the cold and held in mind a voice in the night that needs no response beyond acknowledgment the listening this leaning in to decipher precisely nothing.