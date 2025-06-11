Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

After Waking My head heavy with the stain of images fading. How dreams drone after waking and carve a long echo through the room. The room sifts into view through the echo recoiling into the white noise of a window fan. It takes time for a dream to disintegrate in daylight— to wring myself into the present— a prayer tied to my tongue. It takes a walk to find the sky unhinged from gray haze: Canadian wildfire a thousand miles away— I find my balance in the collapse of this distance. The haze dulls the sun strained through silver columns of rain. Lightning cleaves the horizon and thunder tumbles up my spine, lodging in my throat.