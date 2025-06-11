After Waking
My head heavy
with the stain
of images fading.
How dreams drone
after waking
and carve
a long echo
through the room.
The room sifts
into view
through the echo
recoiling
into the white noise
of a window fan.
It takes time
for a dream
to disintegrate
in daylight—
to wring myself
into the present—
a prayer tied
to my tongue.
It takes a walk
to find the sky
unhinged
from gray haze:
Canadian wildfire
a thousand miles away—
I find my balance
in the collapse
of this distance.
The haze dulls
the sun strained
through silver columns
of rain. Lightning
cleaves the horizon
and thunder tumbles
up my spine,
lodging in my throat.
