Friends and readers,

Yesterday I sent out two untitled poems. The first had plenty of time in the kiln, and I knew it was finished — but “a poem is never finished, only abandoned,” as Paul Valéry said.

The other poem lost its shape to me after I sent it out. I woke up this morning, felt embarrassed, and I revised it. I also “unpublished” the previous dispatch.

This is the finished — I mean, abandoned — version of the poem I meant to share all along, had I been more patient.