Arise for LK It isn’t pointless but the point remains beyond us: the crow on top of a telephone pole at daybreak, screaming into a crease between blue-black clouds, as the sun slowly overtakes dark green hills rolling up from the other side of the river. It isn’t pointless. How awe compels us to see the unseen as seen. All our senses swarmed by green contortions of waking earth. We are here at the brink of a sudden, ecstatic coherence: one sound pronouncing each name of each thing erupting from the ripening field.