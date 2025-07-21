August’s Edge
Cloud-high pines
at the river’s lip
reflect against
black water;
trunks blurred
by invisible
currents. I sit
at a table, gray
wood chipped
with initials
and listen
to Gregorian chant
through headphones:
syllables
sculpting air
into a shape
that resembles time.
A shape held
in mind
and turning
like a diamond
before the inner-eye.
I sit and listen;
I disintegrate
into the patterns
in a field
wild after a day of rain
and how long
now, the heat.
I love the reflections of sound from line to line ... and the echoes of Revelation: the sea of glass around the throne, and the cry "how long" -- so apt for that diamond shape turning before the inner-eye.
This makes me appreciate these final days of summer and look forward to the beginning of autumn.