August’s Edge Cloud-high pines at the river’s lip reflect against black water; trunks blurred by invisible currents. I sit at a table, gray wood chipped with initials and listen to Gregorian chant through headphones: syllables sculpting air into a shape that resembles time. A shape held in mind and turning like a diamond before the inner-eye. I sit and listen; I disintegrate into the patterns in a field wild after a day of rain and how long now, the heat.