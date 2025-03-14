Embertide
On a walk,
I think about death
until the thought
exhausts itself
back to the breath
cycling through
this body,
a fumbled prayer
vibrating my chest.
On a walk, I notice
how snow banks
contract
into winter’s grit
strewn
over asphalt:
paper saturated
into pulp;
plastic crushed
into dim glitter
glinting in gravel.
Marian blue
full-mast sky
beams behind
a neural network
of bare branches.
I stop walking
and look up,
untangling
the knots
in mind,
until dizziness
overcomes me
and I drop
my gaze
to gather
my balance.
Sight fixed
on a point
where the horizon
vanishes
and the unseen
returns my gaze.
The first two lines🤯🎯simple, yet so profoundly true…. and then the even more basic… and now get on with living. Beautiful🙂
The last line…Your gift is such a blessing to me.