Embertide On a walk, I think about death until the thought exhausts itself back to the breath cycling through this body, a fumbled prayer vibrating my chest. On a walk, I notice how snow banks contract into winter’s grit strewn over asphalt: paper saturated into pulp; plastic crushed into dim glitter glinting in gravel. Marian blue full-mast sky beams behind a neural network of bare branches. I stop walking and look up, untangling the knots in mind, until dizziness overcomes me and I drop my gaze to gather my balance. Sight fixed on a point where the horizon vanishes and the unseen returns my gaze.