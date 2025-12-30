The Turn
Awake in the pre-dawn dark
at the end of a difficult year,
I gather scraps from a notebook
to contain grief
in private speech.
The words repeat like a rosary:
sun, silence, time,
light, day, pain.
As if ink could snare a voice
beyond me—for company—
and dissolve the “I”
in an image
at once blurred and vivid.
That was the vow and the dream.
Morning, bright now
between the margins—
cloud, window,
sparrow, rain—
at the end of a difficult year.
I like this and relate to it very much. Good one, Joseph. Thank you.
Some of your poems, like this one, really reach the mark on a given day. Thank you.