Unreal Season
two windows reflect
one lamp in
two different rooms
the chimney smoke hangs
dark across
the long highway home
ragged nests, hidden
in spring, now
exposed to sunset
.
winter tree shadows—
white tiger
asleep in the woods
snow powders mazy
paths about
the pathless woods
hawk on a streetlamp
hunched against
the highway rainfall
visibly moved, dark
clouds polish
the pearl from inside
smoke impregnates the
page: women
sway to the priest’s drone
cold’s shadow sheets like
smoke behind
the home crucifix
.
rough parity of
tapers, spare
light of single flame
three panes of glass string
candle’s flame
in infinite strings
carpet levitates
in the night
an airborne annex
the little dead weights
of useless
paperweight poems
.
unreal season: six
months long and
it doesn’t exist
the dark morning hills
and a white
sky graining downward
church incense perfumes
the mists that
snake among the pines
angry among the
river rocks
catch of snow thrashes
side mirror: watch birds
warp and woof
somewhere behind you
stars and stripes ripple
across trees
—seen through the shadow
.
no two snowflakes and
no two lunes
exactly alike
Monika Cooper studied literature and lyric poetry at Thomas More College and University of Dallas. She and her husband are raising and educating their four children in New England. Her book, Allegories of the King, is forthcoming from Cooper & Posey.
A better set of syllables than haiku I think.
I'm not a poet; lunes are new to me. Thank you both.
Such beautiful condensations of sound and conjured atmospheres.