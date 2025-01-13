Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Unreal Season two windows reflect one lamp in two different rooms the chimney smoke hangs dark across the long highway home ragged nests, hidden in spring, now exposed to sunset . winter tree shadows— white tiger asleep in the woods snow powders mazy paths about the pathless woods hawk on a streetlamp hunched against the highway rainfall visibly moved, dark clouds polish the pearl from inside smoke impregnates the page: women sway to the priest’s drone cold’s shadow sheets like smoke behind the home crucifix . rough parity of tapers, spare light of single flame three panes of glass string candle’s flame in infinite strings carpet levitates in the night an airborne annex the little dead weights of useless paperweight poems . unreal season: six months long and it doesn’t exist the dark morning hills and a white sky graining downward church incense perfumes the mists that snake among the pines angry among the river rocks catch of snow thrashes side mirror: watch birds warp and woof somewhere behind you stars and stripes ripple across trees —seen through the shadow . no two snowflakes and no two lunes exactly alike