Dispatches From the Basement

Dispatches From the Basement

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Downey-Higgins's avatar
Sam Downey-Higgins
21h

Thanks Joseph, this was a great selection. I particularly loved Siwa's 'Anni Circulum', but choosing a favourite would be impossible. Rare to find so much new (to me) work that I want to pursue and find more of!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joseph Massey
Deborah Rutherford's avatar
Deborah Rutherford
1d

Perfect first issue. All the poems blended beautifully ending perfectly with Monika's 13 Haikus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joseph Massey
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture